Uzbekistan, China discuss cooperation in space technologies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and China have explored prospects for expanding collaboration in the field of space technologies, Trend reports via Uzcosmos.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the leadership of Uzcosmos and the Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun.

The sides concentrated on the integration of space technologies across various economic sectors, the advancement of scientific research, personnel training, and the implementation of joint projects.

China’s advanced expertise in the space industry was recognized as providing significant opportunities for Uzbekistan, enabling technology transfer and the acquisition of specialized knowledge.

The parties emphasized that cooperation in this domain could yield tangible benefits for the real economy, including more accurate agricultural yield forecasting, efficient management of water resources, enhanced environmental monitoring, and improved urban and infrastructure planning.