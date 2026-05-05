Azerbaijan develops digital transport map for transport operations on WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A digital transport map related to the WUF13 event has been developed in Azerbaijan, Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Vugar Aslanov, said at a briefing on the presentation of the transport management plan for WUF13, Trend reports.

He noted that this map provides participants with the entire transportation plan in real time. It includes information on official hotels, transportation exchange centers, routes, and their schedules.

According to Aslanov, the VAP portal and the 'green lane' system have also been implemented in connection with the event.

"The VAP system regulates the entry and parking of vehicles into the area. Only vehicles with permits are allowed into the area, and the system works in coordination with government agencies.

The principles of inclusive and sustainable transport have also been taken into account. Accessibility for people with physical disabilities has been ensured both in transport interchange centers, on city buses, and within the Baku Olympic Stadium, and suitable transport solutions have been developed for them," the official added.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.” Organized by UN-Habitat, WUF13 serves as the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization, aiming to address the worldwide housing crisis and enhance urban resilience.