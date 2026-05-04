IPU Secretary General pays visit to Alley of Honors and Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on May 4 and paid tribute to National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In addition, it is reported that during his visit, the guest visited Victory Park in Baku and laid flowers at the monument. He was briefed in detail about Victory Park, which was created to preserve the memory of the unprecedented heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War and the magnificent historical victory they achieved, as well as to immortalize the memory of our martyrs.

The guest was accompanied during the visit by Teymur Taghiyev, Head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and other officials.