Iran's IRGC announces new maritime control zone in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a new zone of strict maritime control over the Strait of Hormuz, the statement of IRGC says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the zone of strict maritime control extends from the Kuh-e Mobarak area in Iran to the south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the south, and from the ends of Qeshm Island in Iran to Umm Al Quwain in the UAE in the west.

The IRGC noted that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian control and any passage must be carried out in coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces.

"It's warned that any foreign armed force, especially the U.S., that attempts to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be fired upon by Iran," the statement added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.