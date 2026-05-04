Kazakhstan sees artificial intelligence as key strategic priority, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic direction, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the second meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

According to him, the ongoing changes cannot be compared with the industrial revolutions of the 19th-20th centuries in terms of speed and depth of transformation, as they are blurring the boundaries between physical reality and the digital space.

He noted that artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is turning into a critically important resource.

“Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy. At the same time, we will be guided by the principle of ‘technological prudence’, while remaining firmly committed to national interests,” the president said.

Additionally, Tokayev instructed the government to submit proposals on assessing the impact of the digital economy on GDP.

The president noted that the transition to a new technological paradigm based on artificial intelligence requires an objective assessment of the current situation.