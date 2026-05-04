President Ilham Aliyev to join 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan via video link

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. President Ilham Aliyev will join the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit, being held today in Yerevan, via video link, Trend reports.

​The 8th EPC summit is held under the motto "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe."

​The summit brings together European leaders and heads of international organizations. Discussions in Yerevan will focus on strengthening democratic resilience, developing connectivity, and enhancing economic and energy security in light of the changing security architecture and regional challenges.