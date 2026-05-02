Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov and Saudi Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs and Cooperation Nasser Al-Dossari.

Parties highlighted the importance of advancing joint initiatives aimed at sustainable development and diversification of energy resources, as well as strengthening coordination within multilateral platforms.

Particular attention was given to on strengthening investment partnership and implementation of joint projects.