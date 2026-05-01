Uzbekistan reduces industrial costs by 15% using AI at major metal plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan has achieved a 15% reduction in production costs through the use of artificial intelligence in industry, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The figures were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on reforms and upcoming tasks in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.

According to the data, the results were demonstrated at the No. 3 copper processing plant of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, where an AI-based real-time production monitoring system also reduced energy consumption by 10% and increased labor productivity by 10%.

In total, around 100 practical AI projects and more than 200 pilot initiatives are being implemented across the country, supported by dedicated computing infrastructure.

To enable large-scale deployment, Uzbekistan has built AI infrastructure with a $24 million GPU cluster, with an additional $45 million in computing capacity planned for expansion by the end of the year.