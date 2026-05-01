Uzbekistan reviews public-private partnership projects for compliance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan carried out monitoring of 193 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the first quarter of 2026 to ensure compliance with national legislation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

According to the information, the review covered 188 projects in Tashkent and five in the Samarkand region.

The ministry further noted that analysis identified private partners in 85 registered projects as either inactive or liquidated.

Proposals aimed at systematically addressing these issues have been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.