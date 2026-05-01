Belarus ambassador highlights rapid dev't in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. We can see how intensively Karabakh is developing and how large-scale infrastructure projects are being implemented, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich told journalists during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to visit here regularly for some time now and observe how intensively Karabakh is developing and how large-scale infrastructure projects are being realized. We fly into different parts of the region - for example, Fuzuli, where we see a magnificent airport - and we arrive via modern highways. It is obvious that infrastructure, transport, and energy facilities are being actively built, and industrial zones are being created. We are currently in Khankendi, where a powerful educational project, the Karabakh University, is being implemented," he said.

Pinevich emphasized that it is very important that today's trip began with a visit to the memorial of the Khojaly tragedy.

"This reflects the symbolism of the 'Great Return' program. The memory of a people is its future, and we see its embodiment here today," he added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the visit, the participants will get acquainted on the spot with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit facilities of social and economic importance.