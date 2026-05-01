Israel, Azerbaijan have great potential for expanding cooperation - ambassador (Exclusive)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. Israel and Azerbaijan have great potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz told Trend during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh.

"Our relations are excellent, and I believe we have even greater potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation. Several months ago, our minister visited Azerbaijan, during which numerous ideas and projects were discussed. We are now in the implementation phase," the ambassador said.

Krausz noted that this week, the embassy and its partners organized an event during which 60 specially designed wheelchairs for children were donated.

"We continue to work to support those in need. We are also implementing projects and holding consultations in the economic, trade, and many other areas of mutual interest for further cooperation," the diplomat said.

Krausz pointed out that this is his third visit to Karabakh and his first to Khankendi and Khojaly.

"We were in Khojaly just before we came here. It's simply incredible how much you've managed to accomplish, build, and restore in such a short time," the ambassador added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the trip, the participants will get acquainted on the spot with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit facilities of social and economic importance.