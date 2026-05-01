Kazakhstan, US-based Dominor Partners discuss AI data center project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. Kazakhstan has discussed the development of a large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure and data center project with the involvement of private and international partners, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The matter was considered during a meeting between Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas and representatives of Dominor Partners.

The parties reviewed plans to establish a data processing center and AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan, as well as the formation of an integrated industrial and energy cluster supported by a reliable power supply and balanced generation sources.

Particular attention was given to the readiness of the energy system for future digital capacities, including the development of grid infrastructure and coordination between traditional and renewable energy sources.

The discussions also covered the potential localization of energy and electrical equipment production aimed at reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic engineering capabilities.

Moreover, it was noted that the proposed investment model envisages the attraction of private capital without burdening the state budget, with participation of international technology partners.