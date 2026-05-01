Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues mandatory instruction to Baku Pay LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued a mandatory instruction to Baku Pay LLC, Trend reports via the CBA.

The CBA noted that the decision was made to eliminate the violation of the minimum aggregate capital requirement in accordance with paragraph 4.3 of the "Regulation on the organization and implementation of activities by payment and electronic money institutions".

The bank, guided by the requirements of Article 63.1 of the law of Azerbaijan "On payment services and payment systems", issued a relevant instruction to Baku Pay LLC as part of measures to monitor in advance the decrease of the minimum amount of aggregate capital below the limit established by legislation and take the appropriate timely measures.

Baku Pay LLC was established in 2017 and received a license from the CBA in March 2025.