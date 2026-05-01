Azerbaijan's FM discusses humanitarian issues in region with ICRC chief (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who is currently visiting the country, and discussed humanitarian issues in the region, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, it was emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross is long-term and based on trust, and the importance of maintaining regular contacts between the parties was noted.

The humanitarian activities carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross in our region were discussed, and the importance of Azerbaijan’s support for these efforts was emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has always adhered to humanitarian principles amid tensions and military operations in the region, including by providing humanitarian aid to the country during the ongoing military operations in Iran.

Moreover, it was noted that armed conflicts in the modern era primarily have serious consequences for the civilian population, and the importance of intensifying the international community’s efforts in this regard was emphasized. In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the importance Azerbaijan attaches to international law and international humanitarian law, as well as its unwavering commitment to these principles.

The meeting also addressed the steps taken to establish peace and stability in our region during the post-conflict period. Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the work done to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to strengthen mutual trust.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.