A new chapter in digital transformation at Yelo Bank

For Yelo Bank, innovation is first and foremost about simplicity. Striving to make modern banking solutions more accessible and faster for its customers, the Bank is rapidly advancing the automation of its internal processes through Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The first successful milestone of this initiative is the complete automation of business account registrations on the State Tax Service portal. A process that was previously performed manually by an employee and took approximately 2 minutes is now completed by robots in just 2 seconds. This innovation not only eliminates risks associated with human error but also minimizes customer waiting times, significantly boosting operational efficiency. As routine tasks become automated, employees are empowered to focus their full attention on more impactful and creative ideas tailored to customer needs.

These successful results and future objectives were discussed during a recent strategic meeting with the Bank’s technology partner, Linktera. Over the coming year, Yelo Bank plans to migrate even more business processes to robotic systems, maintaining digital transformation as a top priority across all areas of operation.

By implementing cutting-edge technological solutions, Yelo Bank aims to simplify internal workflows while providing customers with more flexible, efficient, and bright service at every touchpoint.

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