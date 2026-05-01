PremiumAzerbaijani business and large enterprises lead in bank loans by Apr. 2026
Over half of Azerbaijan's bank loans are directed toward businesses, with large entrepreneurs receiving the largest share. This highlights the growing focus on business financing in the country. The sector has seen steady growth in recent months.
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