Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Jin-Hyun Paik, a candidate for the position of judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from the Republic of Korea, and discussed cooperation within international organizations, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the activities of international organizations, including matters related to the upcoming ICJ judicial elections.

Jin-Hyun Paik provided detailed information on his professional background, experience in international law, and the priorities he intends to advance at the ICJ.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to the rule of international law, multilateral cooperation, and the strengthening of international judicial institutions. He noted that Azerbaijan adopts a comprehensive approach to ICJ elections and carefully assesses the professional qualifications of candidates.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional security issues, including the current situation in the South Caucasus region.

The parties further discussed other issues of mutual interest.