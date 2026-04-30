Turkmenistan, Moldova discuss expanding trade and business ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Turkmenistan and Moldova have explored prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening business ties, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place in Chisinau during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Toyly Ataev and the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Moldova, Sergey Harya, along with Vice President Mihail Bylba.

The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral trade relations and examined opportunities to increase trade turnover and expand direct business contacts between enterprises of the two countries.

The Turkmen side provided detailed information on the country’s economic potential and ongoing investment projects, inviting Moldovan partners to participate in exhibitions and business events held in Turkmenistan.

Moldovan representatives expressed interest in advancing cooperation in energy, the chemical industry, and other priority sectors.