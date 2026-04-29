Azerbaijan, ECO discuss Clean Energy Center dev't, new cooperation projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) discussed the development of the Clean Energy Center and new cooperation projects, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting took place between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the ECO Clean Energy Center.

According to the information, the meeting included an exchange of views on the activities of the Clean Energy Center as a regional cooperation platform, planned projects, and the implementation of joint initiatives.

“The parties discussed issues arising from the ‘Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the ECO Clean Energy Center as the host country,’ as well as funding for the organization and partnership opportunities with international organizations, energy companies, and financial institutions. The Center plans to establish a centralized database of national legislation, regulatory acts, and policy frameworks in renewable energy and energy efficiency across ECO member states,” the ministry noted.

Moreover, it was emphasized that such initiatives would be useful for investors, financial institutions, and other stakeholders.

The Clean Energy Center intends to promote the development of knowledge and skills in this field across the countries it serves, encourage the exchange of experience, and expand participation in regional and international forums.

“During the discussions, support for the Center’s activities was expressed by the Ministry of Energy, and recommendations were made for holding joint events with the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources,” the ministry outlined.

The Center, as a specialized body of ECO, is also part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC) and began operating in September 2025.