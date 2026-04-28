Kazakhstan to develop AI mechanism for economic forecasting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Kazakhstan is set to develop a mechanism for applying artificial intelligence in forecasting socio-economic development, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The relevant instruction was given by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a government meeting.

“The Ministry of National Economy, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, must submit a concrete mechanism for applying artificial intelligence in forecasting economic processes,” the Prime Minister said.

Bektenov noted that modern challenges require a transition to more precise tools for socio-economic planning.

“Artificial intelligence makes it possible to process large volumes of data, identify patterns, and generate more accurate forecasts. This will improve the effectiveness of state economic policy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to form a unified pool of AI projects to ensure a more systematic approach to digital development.

“This will provide a broader strategic vision, improve coordination, and eliminate duplication and fragmentation of resources,” Bektenov said.

He further emphasized the importance of active involvement of the private sector in the implementation of digital projects, as well as shifting financing priorities toward such initiatives.