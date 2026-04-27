Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan is among the reliable countries exporting its energy resources to global markets. This is also noted by the European Union, which evaluates Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. “Furthermore, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic,” the President added.