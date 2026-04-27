ABB bank supports the planting of 1,000,000 trees

ABB Bank took part in a tree-planting campaign organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association in the Mushfigabad settlement of Baku.

The campaign was organized based on the relevant Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association, the Azerbaijan Stock Market Participants Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association.

The strategic goal of the memorandum is to plant a total of 1 000 000 trees over 10 years, starting from 2023.

The campaign took place in an area allocated for the creation of a forest massif in the Mushfigabad settlement. On the first day, 625 trees were planted across an area of 1 hectare. Tree planting will continue on a 60-hectare area in the following days. A total of 37 500 trees will be planted this year. With the support of relevant organizations, including ABB Bank, a drip irrigation system has also been installed in the area.

Detailed information about Bank ABB’s modern, beneficial, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, by calling the Information Center at 937, and on the Bank’s official social media pages.