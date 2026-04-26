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Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 26 April 2026 12:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Photo: SOCAR Green / Linkedin

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. During April 22–24 SOCAR Green adviser to General Director Elnar Mehdizade and Senior Solar & Wind Energy Expert Ali Jafarov, REP™ attended "RES 2026 EXPO" held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing SOCAR Green.

During the "Green Investment Forum" held as part of “RES 2026 EXPO” Elnar Mehdizade delivered a speech outlining SOCAR Green’s role in driving Azerbaijan’s energy transition through renewable projects, decarbonization targets, and strategic partnerships to build a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The event provided a valuable platform to engage with global partners, discuss investment opportunities, and contribute to the acceleration of the clean energy transition.

Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
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