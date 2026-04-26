Azerbaijan’s role in energy transition highlighted in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. During April 22–24 SOCAR Green adviser to General Director Elnar Mehdizade and Senior Solar & Wind Energy Expert Ali Jafarov, REP™ attended "RES 2026 EXPO" held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing SOCAR Green.

During the "Green Investment Forum" held as part of “RES 2026 EXPO” Elnar Mehdizade delivered a speech outlining SOCAR Green’s role in driving Azerbaijan’s energy transition through renewable projects, decarbonization targets, and strategic partnerships to build a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The event provided a valuable platform to engage with global partners, discuss investment opportunities, and contribute to the acceleration of the clean energy transition.