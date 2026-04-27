Turkmenistan, Argentina explore new frontiers for diplomacy and trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 27. Turkmenistan and Argentina have discussed prospects for expanding political-diplomatic dialogue and trade-economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and the newly appointed Argentine Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to strengthening intergovernmental contacts and sustaining a constructive dialogue between the respective foreign ministries.

The officials also underscored their shared interest in continued collaboration on multilateral platforms and mutual support for initiatives within international organizations, including the United Nations and UNESCO.