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Iran submits new proposal to U.S. to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran Materials 27 April 2026 08:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iran submits new proposal to U.S. to open Strait of Hormuz

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Tehran presented Washington with a new proposal for resolving the conflict, Trend reports.

According to the information, the proposal includes lifting the American blockade, opening the Strait of Hormuz and discussing the Iranian nuclear program.

The new proposal is reportedly aimed at resolving the current impasse in negotiations and disagreements over the extent of nuclear concessions Iranian leaders are willing to make to reach an agreement with the Trump administration.

It is noted that Iran's proposal is primarily aimed at resolving the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz and the American blockade.

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