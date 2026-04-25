POS terminal network in Turkmenistan dominated by major banks as of Aug.2026
Photo: Integrated Educational Platform of Poland
Electronic payment infrastructure in Turkmenistan is largely concentrated among a small number of leading banks, with limited coverage by smaller institutions.
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