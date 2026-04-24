TURKPA condemns burning of Turkish flag in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan strongly condemned the burning of the Turkish flag in Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement on TURKPA’s official website notes that such actions undermine the principles of mutual respect and may lead to a further increase in tensions in the region.

It is emphasized that manifestations of ethnic hatred are incompatible with the principles of peaceful coexistence and the understanding of responsible public behavior.

“Also, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, we once again draw attention to the importance of promoting dialogue, restraint, and mutual respect in order to ensure stability and constructive cooperation in the region. The formation of an atmosphere of peace, mutual trust, and respect in the region should become one of the main priorities,” the statement said.