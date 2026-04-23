Kazakhstan, Eastern Committee of German Economy discuss strengthening economic cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and Chair of the Supervisory Board of CLAAS Group Kathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser discussed prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-German economic cooperation, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Tokayev thanked the chairwoman for her contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence in continued support for joint initiatives and projects.

Claas-Mühlhäuser, in turn, congratulated Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

The sides noted significant potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and industry.

Special attention was given to strengthening collaboration in energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, logistics, and water resource management.

The sides also addressed the agenda of the upcoming C5+Germany format dialogue, with both sides agreeing to continue efforts to deepen trade and economic relations.