Today, 10 members of the European Union are receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. It was needed always during the last several years, and during the last couple of months even more. And the plan is to increase production and definitely to increase exports. Today, 10 members of the European Union are receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan. The total number of countries is 16. And by this parameter, we are number one in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Trend reports.

“We are not the largest producer and exporter; there are much bigger players, but among countries that export gas by pipelines, with respect to geography of supply, we are number one,” the President of Azerbaijan added.