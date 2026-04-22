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Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 April 2026 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani President's Special Representative Elchin Amirbayov held a number of meetings in the UK, the statement of the Azerbaijani Embassy says, Trend reports.

According to information, Amirbayov met with the UK Prime Minister's Deputy National Security Adviser Barbara Woodward, Political Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Ed Llewellyn, Director General Defence and Security at the FCDO Jonathan Allen, Director of Eastern Europe and Central Asia Department of FCDO Christopher Allan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Nusrat Ghani, Head of the UK-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Bob Blackman, and a number of MPs.

In addition, the President's Special Representative spoke during a round table held at the International Institute for Strategic Studies with the participation of experts, researchers, and representatives of academic circles.

Amirbaev was interviewed by influential publications such as 'The Guardian' and 'The Daily Express'.

Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds key meetings in UK (PHOTO)
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