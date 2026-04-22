Iran considers extension of ceasefire US attempt to buy time for strike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The extension of the ceasefire with Iran announced by Washington is a ploy and could be used by the US to prepare a new surprise attack on Iran, Advisor to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mahdi Mohammadi, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the United States, as the losing side, has no right to impose its conditions.

Mohammadi also noted that the continued blockade of Iranian ports is essentially no different from bombing and should be met with a military response.

In his assessment, the extension of the ceasefire is an attempt to buy time for a surprise attack on Iran.