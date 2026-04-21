ADB pondering 'green' growth project through 2031 with Azerbaijan's participation

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is planning a trade and green growth project for 2026-2031, with Azerbaijan among the participating countries. The initiative will cover multiple nations, focusing on industry and trade, and will be funded by contributions from the Technical Assistance Special Fund and the Australian government.

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