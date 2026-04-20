Azerbaijan sees solid uptick in e-procurement activity in 2M2026
Azerbaijan’s electronic procurement rose sharply in early 2026, with double-digit growth in both volume and value, highlighting stronger competition and expanding SME participation.
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