Iran's Julfa–Kalaleh highway poised to become key regional strategic corridor - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Julfa-Kalaleh highway in Iran is set to become a strategic corridor for the region, Houshang Bazvand, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Transport Infrastructure Construction and Development Company, said during an inspection of the Julfa–Kalaleh route, Trend reports.

He said the highway is one of the key routes linking Iran with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Given ongoing regional developments, particularly the Zangezur corridor, accelerating upgrades to the Julfa-Kalaleh route is of particular importance.

Bazvand noted that the highway stretches 107 kilometers. Construction began 3 years ago, and work is currently ongoing on more than 90 kilometers of the route.

“45% of physical work on the Julfa–Kalaleh highway has been completed. 28 kilometers have already been asphalted. In total, the road will include 20 tunnels with a combined length of 9 kilometers. So far, heading works have been carried out over 4,700 meters, bench works over 1,850 meters, and lining works over 900 meters,” he said.

Bazvand added that 150 trillion rials (about $113 million) in funding is required to complete the project. If the funds are secured on time, the work could be finalized within 1 year.

Commenting on the construction of a border road bridge over the Araz River, he said that work on the 374-meter-long bridge has been completed, and asphalt paving is currently underway. The bridge is expected to be commissioned by officials of both countries at an appropriate time.

He also noted that construction at the Kalaleh border terminal is ongoing. At the initial stage, part of the terminal is expected to become operational alongside the opening of the bridge.

The bridge being built between Iran and Azerbaijan across the Araz River will be 374 meters long and 27.6 meters wide, featuring 4 traffic lanes, 2 safety lanes, and separating strips, as well as pedestrian sidewalks 2.8 meters wide on each side.

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