Azerbaijan slams biased documents of Belgian and Dutch parliaments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Azerbaijani parliament strongly condemns and firmly rejects unilateral and biased resolutions passed by the Houses of Representatives of Belgium and the Netherlands, aimed at undermining the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, the statement of the parliament says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the documents present the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan in a distorted form and are based on false claims and baseless accusations.

The statement noted that these documents, which distort the history and consequences of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stemming from the unhealthy and racist imagination of traditional anti-Azerbaijani, Islamophobic circles, are a gross violation of international law and the rule of law, and a provocation against the ongoing and sensitive peace process in the region:

"The adoption of these documents, especially at a time when the next meeting of the parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place, clearly shows that their 'initiators' are far from the realities in the region, and their true intention is not to promote peace and dialogue, but to incite hostility and revenge.

The absence of any reference to the historic Washington Peace Summit in the document adopted by the Belgian House of Representatives, the failure to mention the summit's results, including the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, is another clear example of the 'literacy' and chronic bias of the authors of the document and those who voted in its favor on the subject.

The assessments of the authors of the document, who consider the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border to be militarily risky and present this as the basis for the continued activity of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia, contradict, first of all, the publicly announced position of Armenian officials. It is precisely as a result of the peace-oriented steps and responsible behavior of the Azerbaijani side that the last two years have been characterized as the quietest period on the border, when no military incidents have occurred, and this is also confirmed by Armenia.

Labeling individuals who have been proven to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity through a transparent and open legal process as 'prisoners of war' and demanding their release mean, first of all, an attack on the norms of international law, human rights and the rule of law referred to in the aforementioned documents.

"The fact that all the rights of those convicted individuals were protected during the investigation and trial process, and the legality of their trial has been established by relevant impartial international mechanisms. In this context, it should be particularly noted that the appeals made by Armenia regarding the release of those individuals, as well as the taking of measures against Azerbaijan in connection with their trial process, have been rejected several times by the International Court of Justice.

Similarly, the relevant opinion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention dated March 13, 2025, established the legality of the arrest and trial of the individuals mentioned by Azerbaijan, and upheld the claims of violation of their rights.

We expect the relevant states to which the above-mentioned unjustified calls were addressed, as well as the European Union, to refrain from disruptive interference in the peace process, which is being vigorously promoted through bilateral dialogue, and we call on them to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative steps.

The Azerbaijani parliament demanded from the Belgian and Dutch parliaments to stop the hate campaign against Azerbaijan and steps that undermine efforts to strengthen peace in the region. These steps not only serve to encourage revanchist forces operating against peace at this sensitive stage, but also to undermine the declared security and economic interests of the European Union in the region," the statement emphasized.

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