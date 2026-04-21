Azerbaijan’s resettlement to liberated territories to reach peak this year – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. This year, the resettlement process in the liberated territories will reach its peak, Emin Guseynov, the President’s Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, told reporters, Trend reports.

He added that reconstruction work in Karabakh is proceeding at full speed, and the final year of the first State Program in the liberated territories is coming to a close.

Guseynov noted that over 30,000 internally displaced persons have been resettled in the liberated territories during this period. In total, more than 70,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated territories.

“Today, 92 families have been resettled in the city of Aghdam, and this process is continuing on an increasing scale every day. It is projected that up to 20,000 people will be resettled in Aghdam alone. The resettlement of 15,000 people is planned for the Khojavend and Fuzuli regions. Restoration work is also underway in 25 settlements in the Khojavend region,” he added.