Kyrgyzstan sees strong growth in fixed capital investment in 1Q2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Kyrgyzstan’s increase in fixed capital investment reflects strengthened financing flows from both domestic and external sources, supporting overall investment activity in the economy.
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