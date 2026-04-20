Kyrgyzstan’s economy shows strong momentum in 1Q2026
Kyrgyzstan’s solid GDP growth in early 2026 reflects strong domestic activity and fiscal discipline, though sustaining momentum will depend on effective agricultural output and continued budget execution.
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