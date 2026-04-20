Uzbekistan explores new cooperation avenues with Indian businesses

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 20. Uzbekistan and Indian companies discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the food industry, hospitality sector, and special economic zones, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Khodjaev’s meeting with Chairman and Founder of the Indian business conglomerate RJ Corp. Ravi Jaipuria, as well as with Patu Keswani, head of one of India’s largest hotel chains, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Shri Narvar, Chairman of the real estate development company Trident Realty.

“We discussed with RJ Corp opportunities for expanding cooperation in the food industry, including bottling and beverage packaging, with a focus on localizing production facilities and exploring prospects for entering the Central Asian market,” Khodjaev noted.

According to him, talks with Lemon Tree Hotels focused on the development of the hospitality sector.

“In light of the growing tourist flow and increasing demand for modern accommodation formats, we see strong opportunities for launching tranchises and new development initiatives. The state is ready to support such projects-from site selection to providing the necessary conditions for their effective implementation,” he said.

In discussions with Trident Realty, the parties reviewed the potential of special economic zones as platforms for launching new high value-added production facilities.

“It is important that each new project contributes not only to investment statistics, but also to the development of the industrial base, job creation, expansion of localization, and the growth of the country's export potential,” Khodjaev emphasized.

He added that the meeting marked a constructive step toward building long-term partnerships with major Indian business groups.

“We are interested in ensuring that this dialogue is translated into concrete decisions and joint projects,” he concluded.