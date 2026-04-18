Turkmenistan advancing energy diversification projects, including TAPI — Rashid Meredov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Turkmenistan is advancing energy diversification projects, including TAPI, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

“Construction of all gas transportation infrastructures within Turkmenistan has been fully completed, covering more than 200 kilometers,” he said.

He added that work is ongoing in Afghanistan.

“We are now actively working inside Afghanistan on the Afghan section of TAPI pipeline, covering more than 150 kilometers,” Meredov noted.