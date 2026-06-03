SOCAR highlights data challenges behind 85% digital project failure rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Around 85% of digital initiatives worldwide end in failure due to insufficient coordination and data management issues, Elchin Musayev, Deputy Head of the Procurement Development and Improvement Department at SOCAR, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Baku.

According to him, many organizations face the problem of low data quality, including fragmented, incomplete, and inconsistent information, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of digital transformation.

Musayev noted that data serves as the foundation for decision-making, and the implementation of digital tools and artificial intelligence technologies allows for accelerating this process. However, he stated that if an organization utilizes poor-quality data, even the most advanced digital solutions will merely produce incorrect results at a faster rate.

He emphasized that prior to deploying digital platforms and AI-based solutions, organizations need to pay special attention to data governance and the establishment of unified standards.

According to the SOCAR representative, the key elements of a successful digital transformation are high-quality metadata, standardized business processes, and an effective corporate governance system.

Furthermore, Musayev pointed out that many companies place their focus on purchasing expensive software products, whereas the primary task should be ensuring data quality and value. He added that only after creating a reliable data management system can digital tools deliver the expected effect and contribute to a successful business transformation.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.