Azerbaijan reveals green energy integration's capacity to boost dev't of low-carbon industries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Green energy integration can accelerate the development of low-carbon industries in the region, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Rena Humbatova said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

She shared her views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy between Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the European Union.

During the panel discussions, Humbatova stressed the importance of harmonizing policies to form a regional green energy market. She said that the creation of an integrated renewable energy market between the countries of Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the European Union is possible not only through the development of energy infrastructure, but also through the harmonization of regulatory frameworks, the introduction of common standards, and strengthening institutional cooperation.

The deputy director noted that the harmonization of electricity market rules, joint planning of transmission networks, coordination of interconnector projects, and the implementation of reliable renewable energy certification systems are of great importance for the development of cross-border electricity trade.

Stressing that Azerbaijan has taken important steps in this direction, Humbatova recalled that in 2023 the Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Rules for the establishment of a system of certificates of origin for electricity produced from renewable energy sources".

"This mechanism ensures the traceability of the origin of electricity produced from renewable sources from the producer to the end consumer and allows demonstrating compliance with the sustainability and carbon accountability requirements of European markets," she explained.

During her speech, Humbatova also touched on the contributions that renewable energy integration can make to the development of low-carbon industries in the region. She said that Azerbaijan has a fairly high technical potential for renewable energy on land and at sea, and in order to effectively use this potential, the China Institute of Electric Power Planning and Engineering is currently conducting a comprehensive analysis of the country's electricity transmission network and assessing the possibilities of integrating renewable energy into the system after 2028.

According to the deputy director, the vast solar and wind resources of the Caspian region and Central Asia can provide clean energy to sectors such as metallurgy, chemistry, cement, mining, and processing industries, reduce carbon emissions, and optimize production costs in the long term.

Especially in the context of the strengthening of the European Union's climate policy and carbon regulation mechanisms, access to electricity from renewable energy sources is of strategic importance in terms of protecting export potential.

Humbatova also emphasized that regional green energy integration can accelerate the production of low-carbon fuels such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

"Azerbaijan's rich wind and solar potential, as well as emerging energy corridors, can strengthen the country's position as both a production and transit hub.

Renewable energy integration creates significant opportunities for economic diversification in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the creation of value chains for new technologies, the attraction of foreign investment, and the creation of highly skilled jobs. This process will also contribute to strengthening technological cooperation and energy security between the countries of the region and Europe," she noted.