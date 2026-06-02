Azerbaijan, Ukraine hold talks on expanding energy partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Prospects for expanding energy cooperation were discussed between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The discussion took place during a meeting held between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The meeting emphasized that the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine have a long history. It was noted that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission has expanded cooperation in energy, economy, and other areas.

Humanitarian cooperation and Azerbaijan's support to Ukraine were also highly appreciated during the meeting. The Ukrainian side noted that humanitarian aid and support in the energy sector are of particular importance for the country.

Energy security issues and opportunities for expanding energy cooperation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting. It was considered appropriate to establish working groups on potential areas.