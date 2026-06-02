President Mirziyoyev tours BCG Group OZ amid push to boost domestic production

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited BCG Group OZ, a manufacturer of household and automotive chemical products operating in the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark, as Uzbekistan seeks to expand domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

The company produces a wide range of household and automotive chemicals, a segment that was once heavily dependent on imported products but has seen growing local investment in recent years.

Established through a $6 million project in partnership with a Russian company, the facility has created more than 80 jobs.

BCG Group OZ manufactures more than 80 types of products, including automotive chemicals and car care products, as well as professional cleaning and sanitation solutions for hotels, restaurants, and industrial facilities.

The company’s products are certified under several national and international standards, including ISO 9001, Halal certification, and certification systems recognized across CIS countries. Quality control procedures cover the entire production process, from raw material inspection to final product testing. The company's laboratory evaluates technical compliance, viscosity, pH levels, density, and overall product performance.

BCG Group OZ currently exports its products to neighboring markets, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, and plans to increase annual production to 294 billion soms (about $24.5 million) in the coming years as it expands its manufacturing capacity.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev noted the importance of such enterprises in supporting industrial growth, increasing exports, creating jobs, and strengthening the country's economic self-sufficiency.

In 2025, the company produced goods worth 176 billion soms (about $14.7 million) and exported products valued at $2.6 million. The enterprise also contributed to import substitution by producing goods that replaced approximately $14.7 million worth of imports.