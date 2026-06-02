Uzbekistan, Finland discuss co-op on digital transport and smart mobility

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with Kimmo Ylisiurunen, Head of the Transport Data Services Cluster at Finland’s Fintraffic, to discuss cooperation in digital transport, logistics, and mobility solutions, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks focused on transport management, digital mobility, logistics, and the development of transport data ecosystems. Particular attention was given to Finland’s experience in managing road, rail, air, and maritime transportation through an integrated digital infrastructure.

The parties explored opportunities to enhance real-time transport data processing and monitoring, deploy intelligent logistics systems, and expand the use of artificial intelligence in the transportation sector. Discussions also covered the development of digital logistics corridors linking Central Asia with Europe.

In addition, officials exchanged views on potential collaboration in open API services, transport data platforms, and GovTech solutions designed to improve the efficiency, transparency, and coordination of transport management systems.

Participants emphasized the growing role of digital technologies in streamlining logistics operations, supporting sustainable mobility, and strengthening regional connectivity.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing interest in expanding cooperation on digital transport infrastructure, smart mobility initiatives, and logistics innovation, as well as pursuing joint projects and sharing international best practices.