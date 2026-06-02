Uzbek Senate Chair to visit Serbia, attend Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan led by Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva will pay an official visit to Serbia and attend the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

The visit will take place from June 2 to 4, during which Narbayeva is scheduled to participate in the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Belgrade, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The agenda also includes meetings with Serbian government officials and members of the country's parliament to discuss issues of mutual interest and opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

A key outcome of the visit is expected to be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on interparliamentary cooperation between the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and the National Assembly of Serbia, aimed at strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies.