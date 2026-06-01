AZEL Systems stresses data management challenges facing large businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. One of the main challenges for large companies is the proper management of data and documents, their storage in a single system, and their efficient use in business processes, General Director of AZEL Systems, Igor Yakovenko, said at panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, for the successful introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies, it is important to build integrated and regulatory-compliant engineering document management systems.

"Companies must properly structure their data and documents and plan in advance how they will be used in the future through artificial intelligence. This approach is the basis of digital transformation," he said.

Yakovenko noted that the company has achieved successful results within the framework of projects implemented in the SOCAR Carbamide and SOCAR's downstream segment.

Furthermore, the official stressed that the success of digital projects primarily depends on effective cooperation between the client, technology partner, and local partner.

"For the successful implementation of the project, it's important to form a unified team. The best results are achieved when the client, technology partner, and local partner work together. The main goal is to ensure a result-oriented approach," he emphasized.

The general director said that the digital transformation projects implemented by SOCAR have also been highly appreciated internationally.

"For the first time, SOCAR has been awarded for its digital innovation projects on platforms with the participation of major energy companies on a global scale - giants such as bp, Saudi Aramco, and Shell. This is an indicator of international recognition of Azerbaijan's successes in the field of digital transformation," he noted.

Yakovenko added that in the next three years, the company will focus on introducing digital solutions in the upstream segment of the oil and gas industry.

"We are working on the development of AI-based document management systems. Many companies still have a large amount of archival documents stored on paper. AI technologies allow for the digitization, analysis, and more efficient use of this information," he said.

According to him, precisely such digital databases play a key role in the creation of digital twin technologies in the future.

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