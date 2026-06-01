Azerbaijan amends names of several villages in Guba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The names of a number of territorial units of Azerbaijan's Guba district have been amended, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant law.

According to the law, Vladimirovka village, which is part of the Vladimirovka village administrative-territorial district, has been renamed as Elbir village, and the Vladimirovka village administrative-territorial district is considered the Elbir village administrative-territorial district.

In addition, Alekseyevka village, which is part of the Alekseyevka village administrative territorial district, has been renamed as Chinarli village, and Timiryazev village has been renamed Bahrali village, and Alekseyevka village administrative territorial district is considered the Chinarli village administrative territorial district.