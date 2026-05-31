IRGC announces destruction of an American drone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the interception and destruction of an American MQ1 drone, the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

The IRGC said in a statement that the US military drone was detected early in the morning after intruding into Iranian waters and shot down using a modern air defense system.

The IRGC emphasized that the airspace over the country's territorial waters is under complete control, and any attempts to violate it will be met with a harsh response.