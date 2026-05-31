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IRGC announces destruction of an American drone

Iran Materials 31 May 2026 06:42 (UTC +04:00)
IRGC announces destruction of an American drone
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the interception and destruction of an American MQ1 drone, the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

The IRGC said in a statement that the US military drone was detected early in the morning after intruding into Iranian waters and shot down using a modern air defense system.

The IRGC emphasized that the airspace over the country's territorial waters is under complete control, and any attempts to violate it will be met with a harsh response.

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