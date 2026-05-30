Tajikistan boosts growth through transport and digital development in 3M2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 30. The short-term indicator of development in Tajikistan’s key economic sectors totaled 35.9 billion somoni ($3.9 billion) from January through March 2026, while economic growth reached 8%.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the transport activities, cargo storage, information, and communication services amounted to 4.8 billion somoni ($519 million).

Furthermore, the sector accounted for 13.3% of the overall indicator and contributed 0.8 percentage points to economic growth.

The country continues developing transport infrastructure and digital services.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is continuing efforts to modernize its transport corridors, logistics infrastructure, and telecommunications networks to strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration.

Investments in roads, cargo transit, mobile communications, and digital technologies are aimed at improving trade efficiency and expanding access to modern services across the country.